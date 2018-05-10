London stocks edged tentatively higher on Super Thursday as investors eyed the latest policy announcement from the Bank of England and waded through a deluge of corporate news. At 0850 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,677.49, while the pound was up 0.1% against the dollar at 1.3560 and down 0.1% versus the euro at 1.1419 as investors looked ahead to the Bank of England's interest rate decision, the quarterly inflation report, meeting minutes and the latest economic projections. The BoE rate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...