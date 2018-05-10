ITV reported strong first-quarter growth in advertising revenues as new chief executive Carolyn McCall said her "strategic refresh is progressing well" ahead of a summer where profits will hang to a large extent on the FIFA World Cup. The FTSE 100 broadcaster generated total revenue of £772m in the first three months of the year, up 5% on what it did last year, with sales from ITV Studios content-production arm up 11% at £382m, while Broadcast & Online was up 3% to £526m. Strong 41% growth in ...

