Melrose Industries said it would review its pay arrangements and consult with shareholders as it prepared for a potentially rocky annual general meeting. The company, which buys manufacturers and seeks to improve their performance, said the pay review was prompted by its £8bn hostile takeover of GKN which pushed Melrose into the FTSE 100 index. It gave no further details. In a trading update before the AGM, Melrose said: "Given the recent acquisition of GKN, your board intends to review the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...