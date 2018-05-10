Morrisons posted an improvement in sales for its first quarter on Thursday, saying that for the 13 weeks to 6 May, group like-for-like sales excluding fuel were up 3.6%, comprising contributions from retail of 1.8% and wholesale of 1.8%. The FTSE 100 supermarket said group like-for-like including fuel was up 1.9%, while total sales were ahead 3.8% excluding fuel and 2.1% including fuel. It said it continued to invest in the customer shopping trip, and again improved its competitiveness during ...

