Royal Bank of Scotland has agreed to pay $4.9bn (£3.6bn) to settle a long running-investigation by the US Department of Justice into the bank's dealing in mortgage-backed securities before the financial crisis. RBS said $3.46bn of the penalty would be covered by existing provisions and that it would take a further $1.44bn charge in the second quarter. The settlement helps to pave the way for the government to start selling its 71% stake in RBS and for the bank to resume paying dividends. RBS ...

