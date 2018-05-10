Defence group BAE Systems reiterated its expectations on Thursday for 2018 earnings to be flat on the year, as it said there were good prospects to add to its order backlog. BAE said that negotiations with Saudi Arabia relating to the principal terms of plans to buy 48 Typhoon aircraft are progressing. Meanwhile, the company is one of two competitors in the running to win US amphibious combat vehicle contracts. In Australia, the group has secured the 10-year Jindalee operational radar network ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...