Beazley posted a 10% jump in first-quarter gross written premiums on Thursday as it reiterated its full-year combined ratio guidance. In the three months to the end of March, gross written premiums rose to $631m from $573m, with the property team benefitting from the improved underwriting conditions seen in the wake of the high catastrophe frequency experienced at the end of last year. As a result, premiums in the property division increased by 29% year-on-year to $108m. Meanwhile, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...