

The UK visible trade deficit widened notably in March, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



The trade in goods showed a deficit of GBP 12.28 billion compared to a shortfall of GBP 10.4 billion seen in February. This was the biggest deficit since November and larger than the expected GBP 11.3 billion shortfall.



The deficit with EU countries rose to GBP 8.64 billion and that with non-EU countries increased to GBP 3.64 billion.



The overall total trade deficit, including goods and services, widened to GBP 3.09 billion in March from GBP 1.17 billion in February.



