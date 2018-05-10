

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2)R, G4S announces that John Daly, a non- executive director of G4S plc, is also the non-executive chairman of Vivo Energy plc, a company admitted to trading today on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.



