Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 09-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 406.74p INCLUDING current year revenue 414.55p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 402.83p INCLUDING current year revenue 410.64p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---