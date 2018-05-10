Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 09-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2034.03p INCLUDING current year revenue 2064.58p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1984.98p INCLUDING current year revenue 2015.53p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---