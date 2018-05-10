

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were marginally higher on Thursday as oil extended its climb to hold near 3-1/2 year highs and the dollar index stood little changed against a basket of six major currencies ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 7 points or 0.12 percent at 5,541 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.



Energy giant Total slid half a percent. The company announced that it has entered into a broad strategic agreement with Clean Energy Fuels Corp. to drive deployment of new natural gas heavy-duty trucks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX