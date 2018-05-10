

ProVen VCT plc



Appointment of Chairman



10 May 2018



ProVen VCT plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Neal Ransome, an existing non-executive Director of the Company, will become Chairman following the Company's forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for 11 July 2018.



Neal joined the Board in October 2017 and brings with him a great deal of knowledge and experience. Neal is a chartered accountant and was a former Partner at PwC, where he was Chief Operating Officer of PwC's Advisory business and led its Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Corporate Finance practice. Neal is also a director of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc.



Neal succeeds Andrew Davison, who has been a Director since 2000 and who will retire as Chairman and Director following the Company's forthcoming Annual General Meeting.



The Company would like to thank Andrew for his significant contribution during his tenure as Director and Chairman.



Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone 020 7845 7820



