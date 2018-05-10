

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production increased at a faster-than-expected pace in March, after falling in the previous two months, figures from the statistical office showed Thursday.



Industrial output rose a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent month-over-month in March, reversing a 0.5 percent drop in February. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent rise for the month.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth accelerated to 3.6 percent in March from 2.5 percent in the previous month. Meanwhile, the growth was forecast to ease to 2.3 percent.



Among groupings, production in the energy sector grew the most by 8.6 percent, followed by capital goods output with 3.4 percent increase.



