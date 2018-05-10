

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited the latest rate announcement as well as the quarterly inflation report from the Bank of England for directional cues.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,656 in late opening deals after climbing 1.3 percent on Wednesday.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group rose over 1 percent. The bank has agreed to pay a $4.9 billion penalty to settle a U.S. Justice Department investigation about the issuance of residential mortgage-backed securities.



Rolls-Royce Holdings gained half a percent on reports that its Chief Operating Officer Simon Kirby will leave the company in June.



Gold producer Randgold Resources slumped 8 percent after it reported a 22 percent decline in profit for the first quarter from last year.



Retailer Next Plc jumped almost 7 percent after posting better-than-expected Q1 sales and raising profit guidance.



Home builder Barratt Developments lost 1 percent after releasing its trading update for the period from January 1 to May 6.



BT Group plunged 8 percent after a profit warning.



In economic releases, U.K. industrial production grew marginally again in March, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed. Industrial output rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in March, the same pace of increase as seen in February. Output was expected to gain 0.2 percent.



The U.K. house price balance hit its lowest level since November 2012 largely driven by the weakness in London, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors reported. The house price balance came in at -8 in April, the lowest since November 2012, after stagnating in March.



