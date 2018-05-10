

ICG Enterprise Trust plc



10 May 2018



ICG Enterprise Trust plc ('the Company') - Annual Report and Accounts



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, the Company announces that a copy of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 January 2018 has been sent to the National Storage Mechanism ('NSM') and will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



The Annual Report and Accounts and AGM Notice may also be viewed on the Company's website at www.icg-enterprise.co.uk.



The Annual Report and Accounts have been posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive them in hard copy form.



Enquiries:



Andy Lewis Company Secretary ICG Enterprise Trust plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7700



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ICG Enterprise Trust Plc via GlobeNewswire



0329200R10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX