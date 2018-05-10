

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK construction output decreased for the third straight month in March, in line with expectations, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



Production in construction dropped 2.3 percent month-over-month in March, following a 1.0 percent fall in February.



The decrease stemmed from a fall in all new work, which also continued to decline following a contraction in February, decreasing by 2.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, construction output slipped 4.9 percent in March, faster than the 1.8 percent decrease in February. However, that was below the 5.7 percent fall economists had forecast.



