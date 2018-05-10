TP ICAP updated the market on its trading for the four month period from 1 January to 30 April on Thursday, reporting revenue growth of 3% to £601m, as shareholders arrived at the company's annual general meeting. The FTSE 250 firm said that revenue growth was consistent with its full year guidance in March. Trading was marked by improved conditions in rates products and an uptick in equity volatility, though that was offset by ongoing weaknesses in power and poor credit markets. Global broking ...

