Molten metal flow engineering company Vesuvius updated the market on its trading on Thursday, reporting that current market conditions remained "positive", as investors met for the annual general meeting. The FTSE 250 firm said it had made good progress in addressing the temporary headwinds faced in 2017, and as a result, trading performance had exceeded expectations in the first quarter. That performance underpinned the board's confidence in revising its expectations for trading performance for ...

