Stobart, the owner of Southend Airport, swung to a profit in the year to February following the partial disposal of its investment in Eddie Stobart Logistics. In the year to 28 February, the group made a pre-tax profit of £100.6m versus a loss of £8m the year before. This included a £123.9m gain from the sale of a stake in Eddie Stobart, in which it retains a 12.5% interest. Revenue in the year rose to £242m from £129.4m, while underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...