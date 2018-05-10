

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - An ample degree of monetary stimulus remains necessary for underlying inflation pressures to continue to build up and support headline inflation developments over the medium term, the European Central Bank said in its economic bulletin, published on Thursday.



Measures of underlying inflation remained subdued, owing to special factors. The long-term inflation expectations for the currency bloc remained unchanged at 1.9 percent.



Further, the bank observed that the euro area's institutional architecture is in need of reform to enhance its capacity to deal with large economic shocks.



Policymakers noted that more reforms are needed in three dimensions. First, euro area countries need to enhance their internal capacity to deal with macroeconomic shock.



Second, efficient and integrated financial markets are a core prerequisite for efficient private risk sharing in the euro area.



Third, the euro area would benefit from a central fiscal stabilization function which can support national economic stabilizers in the presence of large economic shocks and thereby make EMU more resilient.



