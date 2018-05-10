Mac Management Made Easy With 42Gears UEM

BANGALORE, India, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading digital workspace solution provider, announces that it has extended its UEM platform to manage macOS entire lifecycle from a central console. Enterprises can now enrol their Macs on 42Gears UEM for better security and management.

With support for macOS, 42Gears UEM now offers management features such as Profile restriction, Blacklist/Whitelist Apps, Wi-Fi Configuration, Exchange ActiveSync and Mail Configuration. Companies can define which device features and services can be restricted such as camera, iCloud documents, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Photo Sharing, Spotlight Suggestions, Touch ID to unlock device, Definition Lookup and music service. IT Pros can also blacklist/whitelist apps, configure the devices to connect to wireless networks, and specify the certificates to be installed.

42Gears UEM will allow enterprises to define passcode policies to be enforced on Macs, configure settings for connecting to user's POP or IMAP email accounts and Exchange ActiveSync. The UEM console will list the apps working on the devices as well as update location of the devices. IT Pros can refresh, track location, wipe or lock enrolled Mac devices directly from the console.

Prakash Gupta, Co-founder and CTO of 42Gears, said, "Mac devices are continuing to gain ground in the enterprise field. In fact, many IT admins are finding deployment, device configuration, security and support of macOS easier. Managing Mac lifecycle tasks got a huge boost with the release of Apple's Device Enrollment Program. Companies are slowly starting to use Device Enrollment Program-based Mac provisioning to manage their devices using an UEM solution. 42Gears UEM support for macOS is expected to be game changer for us. We are now focusing on providing new features to make Mac management easier and seamless."

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management provider, offering SaaS and On-premise solutions to secure, monitor and manage all business endpoints such as tablets, phones, desktops and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, Windows, and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 7000+ customers in more than 107 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com

