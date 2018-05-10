

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC.TO, CTC_A.TO) announced an agreement to purchase the company, controlled by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, which owns and operates the Helly Hansen brands and related businesses. Helly Hansen is a global brand in sportswear and workwear based in Oslo, Norway. CTC has agreed to purchase the company that owns and operates the Helly Hansen brands and related businesses for $985 million, and is assuming approximately $50 million of operating debt, net of cash.



CTC expects the transaction will be immediately accretive to EPS, EBITDA and Cash Flow, before the realization of synergies. CTC said it has ample financial flexibility to fund the acquisition and to maintain its current investment grade credit rating.



