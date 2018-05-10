

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $4.03 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $5.94 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $134.02 million from $119.31 million last year.



China Automotive Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.03 Mln. vs. $5.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.14 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q1): $134.02 Mln vs. $119.31 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $520 Mln



