

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were little changed on Thursday as oil extended its climb to hold near 3-1/2 year highs and the dollar index stood little changed against a basket of six major currencies ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision.



While no change in policy is expected, the language of the policy statement and the inflation report will be key.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.1 percent at 391.96 in late opening deals after rising 0.6 percent the previous day.



The German DAX was rising half a percent while France's CAC 40 index was little changed with a negative bias and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent.



Trading volumes remained thin across the region amid holidays in Greece, Switzerland, Austria and the Nordics for Ascension Day.



Italy's biggest bank Unicredit advanced 1.7 percent after its first-quarter net profit increased by double digits.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group rose over 1 percent. The bank has agreed to pay a $4.9 billion penalty to settle a U.S. Justice Department investigation about the issuance of residential mortgage-backed securities.



Gold producer Randgold Resources slumped 8 percent after it reported a 22 percent decline in profit for the first quarter from last year.



Retailer Next Plc jumped almost 7 percent after posting better-than-expected Q1 sales and raising profit guidance.



Home builder Barratt Developments lost 1 percent after releasing its trading update for the period from January 1 to May 6.



BT Group plunged 8 percent after a profit warning.



On the data front, U.K. industrial production grew marginally again in March, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed. Industrial output rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in March, the same pace of increase as seen in February. Output was expected to gain 0.2 percent.



The U.K. house price balance hit its lowest level since November 2012 largely driven by the weakness in London, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors reported. The house price balance came in at -8 in April, the lowest since November 2012, after stagnating in March.



