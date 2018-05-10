Inawisdom announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning (ML) Competency status. This exciting launch competency designation from AWS recognises Inawisdom for their ML consulting practice.

Achieving the AWS ML Competency differentiates Inawisdom as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has built solutions that help organisations solve their data challenges, enable ML and data science workflows that enhance business applications with machine intelligence. Attaining the AWS ML Competency, demonstrates to our customers that Inawisdom has validated ML expertise and experience on AWS.

"We are absolutely delighted to achieve AWS ML Competency status as this recognises the great customer projects that Inawisdom has already completed and the hard work of such a talented team," said Neil Miles, CEO. "The ability to help customers outperform the market by discovering wisdom from their data assets is made possible by leveraging the agility and power of AWS."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Inawisdom's Machine Learning solutions apply rich data engineering data science capabilities, implementing advanced ML solutions. A proven 'Discovery as a Service' (DaaS) consulting approach combined with Inawisdom's 'Rapid Analytics and Machine Learning Platform' (RAMP) enables organisations to rapidly ingest data and apply Machine Learning services in a secure, reliable and scalable environment.

Inawisdom works across a broad range of industries, including Financial Services, Retail, and Engineering. Two recent customer projects being an Anti-Money Laundering solution for IBS, and Retail Sales Conversion for the UK Post Office:

www.inawisdom.com/ipswich-building-society-anti-money-laundering-case-study/

www.inawisdom.com/post-office-money-insurance-revenue-optimise-conversion-case-study/

About Inawisdom

Inawisdom www.inawisdom.com was founded in 2016 by CEO Neil Miles, CTO Robin Meehan its Chairman, Julian Harris. Inawisdom has experienced significant growth and now employs a large team of highly talented individuals with vast Amazon Web Services (AWS) experience built up over many years, with a focus and specialism in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Founded with a simple goal to give its customers the ability to exploit every aspect of their data using Artificial Intelligence, Inawisdom has a market leading specialism in Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning, along with practical experience in deploying these leading services across a number of business domains.

Headquartered in the UK with offices in both London and at British Telecom's Innovation Centre in Suffolk, Inawisdom works with both UK and Global organisations.

For further information see www.inawisdom.com

