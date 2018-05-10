

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation eased in April after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 2.2 percent increase in March. The measure has been rising since September 2016.



Transport costs grew 2.9 percent annually in April and clothing and footwear prices went up by 1.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent from March, when it rose by 1.2 percent.



