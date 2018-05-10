Hudson's Bay Expands Partnership With Stylist and Fashion Expert Jessica Mulroney

TORONTO, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson's Bay, Canada's most prominent department store, is thrilled to announce it has expanded its relationship with stylist and fashion expert, Jessica Mulroney. As one of Canada's most notable stylists and fashion influencers, Jessica first worked with the Hudson's Bay team in 2014 to help launch the Kleinfeld brand in Canada. In this new relationship with the retailer, Jessica will help drive the fashion and bridal business at Hudson's Bay. With a career that spans branding, manufacturing, PR, retail, and design, Jessica has experience with all facets of the fashion industry. This unique combination of skills combined with her charismatic personality has made her one of Canada's most sought-after fashion experts.

"As we continue to drive our fashion position in Canada, Jessica is a valued and important partner of Hudson's Bay" said Alison Coville, President, Hudson's Bay. "Working with Jessica in this new capacity gives us the opportunity to share her expert knowledge and style with our customers and ultimately provide a unique shopping experience with a compelling point of view."

"Hudson's Bay is Canada's fashion authority and I am so excited to expand my relationship with the company," said Jessica Mulroney, Fashion and Bridal Specialist, Hudson's Bay. "I am extremely proud of the work I've done to help build the Kleinfeld Hudson's Bay business and this is an incredible opportunity to speak to an even broader audience and do the same within the fashion space."

Jessica's work will include consulting, PR, social media, events, and acting as spokesperson for CORE Life, a new brand launching exclusively at Hudson's Bay for Fall 2018.

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. For the first time since the banner's inception, Hudson's Bay opened outside of Canada with 10 new stores in the Netherlands in 2017, and an online shopping destination at hudsonsbay.nl. This expansion introduces a new and exciting shopping experience in the Netherlands, catering to the Dutch market. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

ABOUT JESSICA MULRONEY

Jessica Mulroney is the lifestyle expert to watch. A recognized commentator on programs such as Cityline, Jessica weighs-in on topics ranging from fashion and style to family and parenting. Whether acting as a brand ambassador or co-hosting an event, Jessica's positivity and poise are palpable. Jessica is a public relations and fashion consultant for major brands and labels in Canada, and is also the co-founder of the Shoebox project, a non-profit organization that collects and distributes gifts (that fill shoeboxes) to women who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness in communities throughout North America. The wife to Ben, and a mother to three bustling young children - twin sons Brian and John, and daughter Ivy - Jessica makes balancing a busy career and family look absolutely easy.

