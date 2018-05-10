MMR Vaccine Market is Projected to Grow Rapidly Owing to Rise in Cases of Measles, Mumps and Rubella Disease Till 2021 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global MMR Vaccine Market is segmented on the basis of product, application and geography. MMR vaccine is also known as MPR vaccine. It is an immunization vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella. It is a mixture of live attenuated viruses of the three diseases, administered via injection. The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is recommended for all children. It protects against three potentially serious illnesses. It is a two-part vaccination, and in most states, you must prove your children have gotten it before they can enter school. If you are an adult who has not had the vaccination or the diseases, you may need the MMR vaccine.

The MMR vaccine market is expected to grow during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of this market are high prevalence of diseases, rising government and non-government funding for MMR vaccine development, increasing investments by companies and increasing focus on immunization programs. The MMR vaccine is generally administered to children around the age of one year, with a second dose before starting school (i.e. age 4/5). The second dose is a dose to produce immunity in the small number of persons (2-5%) who fail to develop measles immunity after the first dose.

Disease indication, included in the vaccines market are influenza, pneumococcal disease, diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP), rotavirus, hepatitis, polio, varicella, meningococcal disease, mumps, measles, and rubella (MMR), human papilloma virus (HPV) infection, and others. The pneumococcal disease segment is expected to account for the largest share of the vaccines market in 2016. High incidence of pneumococcal infections is driving the growth of this market.

The key target audience for MMR vaccine market are vaccine manufacturers, vaccine research institutes, clinical laboratories, vaccine associations, research and consulting firms, vaccine product distributors, group purchasing organizations, vaccine raw material suppliers, immunization centers, vaccine development institutes and organizations, hospitals and laboratories, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies. On the basis of product, the MMR vaccines market is segmented into monovalent vaccines and multivalent vaccines. The segment "monovalent vaccines" is expected to account for the largest share of this market.

The large share of the market is attributed to rising prevalence of diseases and increasing government and non-government initiatives for vaccine R&D activities. On the basis of application, the MMR vaccines market is segmented into pediatrics, adolescents, adults, elderly and so on. On the basis of geography, the MMR vaccines market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Growth in the North America region is primarily driven by government initiatives for immunization against diseases such as influenza and HPV in the North America countries. The key players of MMR vaccines industry are Astellas Pharma Inc., CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Medlmmune LLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & CO, Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, Serum Institute and India Pvt. Ltd.

