Shares in trendy fashion retailer Superdry fell heavily on Thursday as the company as February's "Beast from the East" snowstorm and lower spring temperatures took their toll on store sales. The company said final quarter store sales fell 6% year on year to £86.1m. There was better news from online operations where sales were up 18.2% to £39.7m. Overall group revenue was up 12.4% to £254.2m in the quarter, with full-year group revenue up 16% to £872m. Superdry said it continued to benefit ...

