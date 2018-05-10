sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,20 Euro		+0,89
+20,65 %
WKN: A0M9BA ISIN: US4837091010 Ticker-Symbol: K8A 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,78
4,897
15:10
4,74
4,82
15:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC5,20+20,65 %