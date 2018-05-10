Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2018) - -Q1 revenue increased 95.0% YoY to $8.3 million

-Q1 JV sold 3,295 EV products

- Q1 GAAP net income achieved $3.7 million, or $0.07 EPS compared to GAAP net loss of $24.2 million, or $0.51 loss per share

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company," "we" or "Kandi"), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2018.

First Quarter Highlights

Total revenues increased 95.0% to $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2018, from $4.3 million for the same period of 2017.

Electric Vehicle ("EV") parts sales increased 139.1% to $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $2.7million in the same period of 2017.

Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company") sold 3,295 EV products in the first quarter of 2018, compared to no EV products sold in the same period in 2017.

Off-road vehicle revenues increased 22.0% to $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared with $1.6 million in the same period of 2017.

GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $3.7 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted share, compared with net loss of $24.2 million, or $0.51 loss per fully diluted share in the same period of 2017.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss , which excludes stock compensation expenses of $1.0 million net of a reversal for forfeited stock option of $2.6 million and the change in fair value of contingent consideration which was a gain of $2.7 million, was $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $21.7 million for the same period of 2017. Non-GAAP adjusted loss per share1 was approximately $0.01 per fully diluted share for the first quarter of 2018 compared with Non-GAAP adjusted loss per share1 of $0.45 per fully diluted share for the same quarter of 2017.

Working capital surplus was $50.1 million as of March 31, 2018.Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $8.5 million as of March 31, 2018.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi, commented, "We have taken strides to accelerate our EV sales and we are very pleased with our strong performance given the first quarter being a slow season. In March, the JV Company unveiled its first all-electric SUV model Geely Global HawkEX3, although it is not yet in production, there has already been overwhelming requests from interested dealers. At the end of March, Kandi Model K23 production was launched and sales are expected to be advanced in the second half of 2018. We are confident in these new EV products becoming a driving force that will fuel the growth of Kandi's EV business."

"In the first quarter, we completed the acquisition of Jinhua An Kao Power Technology Co., Ltd. and have consolidated its financial statements. An Kao's unique system of pure electric car battery replacement technology is a major step forward to our existing EV offering. The acquisition is expected to generate additional revenues and provide a considerably competitive advantage in product delivery and services that will lead to market share gain. Looking forward, we expect continued momentum of Kandi's EV business to a new phase of growth in 2018." Mr. Hu concluded.

Net Revenues and Gross Profit

1Q18 1Q17 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues (US$mln) $8.3 $4.3 95.0% Gross Profit (US$mln) $1.3 $0.7 101.7% Gross Margin 16.1% 15.6% -

Net revenues for the first quarter increased 95.0%compared to the same period last year. The increase in revenue was mainly due to the increase in EV parts sales during this quarter.

Operating Income (Loss)

1Q18 1Q17 Y-o-Y% Operating Expenses (US$mln) $1.1 $29.4 (96.2%) Operating Income (Loss) (US$mln) $0.2 ($28.8) (100.8%) Operating Margin 2.9% (673.3%) -

Total operating expenses in the first quarter were $1.1 million, compared with $29.4 million in the same quarter of 2017. The decrease in total operating expenses was primarily due to decreased research and development, which was$0.8 million in this quarter, compared with $20.8 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP Net Income

1Q18 1Q17 Y-o-Y% Net Income (Loss) (US$mln) $3.7 ($24.2) (115.4%) Earnings(loss) per Weighted Average Common Share Outstanding Basic $0.07 ($0.51) - Earnings (loss) per Weighted Average Common Share Outstanding Diluted $0.07 ($0.51) - Stock Compensation expenses ($1.6) $2.5 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration ($2.7) - - Non-GAAP net loss ($0.6) ($21.7) (97.4%)

Net income was $3.7 million in the first quarter, compared with net loss of $24.2 million in the same quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to increased sales and gross profits, increased profits from the JV Company and significantly decreased R&D expenses this period.

Non-GAAP net loss was $0.6million, a 97.4% decreased loss in the first quarter of 2018 compared to net loss of $21.7 million in the same quarter of 2017. The decrease in Non-GAAP net loss was primarily attributable to increased sales and gross profits, increased profits from the JV Company and significantly decreased R&D expenses this period.

JV Company Financial Results

In the first quarter, the JV Company sold a total of 3,295 units of EV products, compared to no EV product sales in the same period of 2017.In this quarter, total revenue was $33.8 million as compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The condensed financial income statement of the JV Company in the first quarter is as below:

1Q18 1Q17 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues (US$mln) $33.8 $1.3 2500.0% Gross Profit (Loss) (US$mln) $5.6 ($0.3) (1966.7%) Gross Margin 16.5% (26.4%) - Net Income (Loss) $1.0 ($10.6) (109.4%) % of Net revenue 3.0% (830.3%) -

Kandi's investments in the JV Company are accounted for under the equity method of accounting, as Kandi has a 50% ownership interest in the JV Company. As a result, Kandi recorded 50% of the JV Company's income for $0.5 million for this quarter. After eliminating intra-entity profits and losses, Kandi's share of the after tax profit of the JV Company was $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2018.

First Quarter of 2018 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on May 10, 2018. Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Mr. Mei Bing, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: +1-866-548-4713

International dial-in number: +1-323-794-2093

Webcast and replay: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129741

The live audio webcast can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of various vehicle products. Kandi has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle ("EV") products (through its joint venture), EV parts and off-road vehicles. More information can be viewed at the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group

Company Contact:

Ms. Kewa Luo

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Phone: 1-212-551-3610

Email: IR@kandigroup.com

_______________

1 Non-GAAP measures, including the Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP EPS are defined as the financial measures excluding the change of the fair value of contingent consideration and the effects of the stock compensation expense. We supply non-GAAP information because we believe it allows our investors to obtain a clearer understanding of our operations. Any non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, and should only be read in conjunction with, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

- Tables Below -





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,041,781 $ 4,891,808 Restricted cash 7,491,324 11,218,688 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $382,108 and $133,930 as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 27,236,661 34,397,858 Inventories (net of provision for slow moving inventory of $643,318 and $620,919 as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 17,439,458 15,979,794 Notes receivable from JV Company and related party 7,611,283 1,137,289 Other receivables 2,356,811 2,650,668 Prepayments and prepaid expense 6,744,641 6,536,839 Due from employees 6,847 7,070 Advances to suppliers 12,290,705 14,908,385 Amount due from JV Company, net 141,716,559 146,422,440 Amount due from related party 167,894 162,048 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 224,103,964 238,312,887 LONG-TERM ASSETS Property, Plant and equipment, net 14,091,019 12,000,971 Land use rights, net 13,133,595 12,666,047 Construction in progress 58,840,459 53,083,925 Deferred taxes assets 3,607,478 4,383,425 Long Term Investment 1,512,703 1,460,034 Investment in JV Company 74,035,495 70,681,013 Goodwill 25,344,151 322,591 Intangible assets 5,224,868 331,116 Advances to suppliers 22,371,860 21,592,918 Other long term assets 7,549,153 7,590,734 Amount due from JV Company, net 15,907,183 15,907,183 TOTAL Long-Term Assets 241,617,964 200,019,957 TOTAL ASSETS $ 465,721,928 $ 438,332,844 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payables $ 117,258,483 $ 111,595,540 Other payables and accrued expenses 5,289,475 6,556,209 Short-term loans 34,234,851 33,042,864 Customer deposits 334,885 205,544 Notes payable 10,466,183 28,075,945 Income tax payable 2,421,168 2,902,699 Due to employees 11,699 35,041 Deferred income 3,960,698 2,191,143 Total Current Liabilities 173,977,442 184,604,985 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long term bank loans 31,846,373 30,737,547 Contingent liability 6,032,817 - Other long-term liability 579,224 - Total Long-Term Liabilities 38,458,414 30,737,547 TOTAL LIABILITIES 212,435,856 215,342,532 STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 53,968,712 and 48,036,538 shares issued and 51,008,875 and 48,036,538 outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 51,009 48,037 Additional paid-in capital 252,154,904 233,055,348 Retained earnings (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)



(74,318



)



(3,802,310



) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,154,477 (6,310,763 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 253,286,072 222,990,312 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 465,721,928 $ 438,332,844





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018 March 31,

2017 REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTY, NET $ 5,732,463 $ 2,962,931 REVENUES FROM JV COMPANY AND RELATED PARTY, NET 2,603,444 1,311,642 REVENUES, NET 8,335,907 4,274,573 COST OF GOODS SOLD (6,989,956 ) (3,607,241 ) GROSS PROFIT 1,345,951 667,332 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development (757,298 ) (20,769,732 ) Selling and marketing (748,225 ) (358,309 ) General and administrative 398,171 (8,319,294 ) Total Operating Expenses (1,107,352 ) (29,447,335 ) INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 238,599 (28,780,003 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 942,993 530,642 Interest expense (550,417 ) (614,453 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,680,179 - Government grants 95,255 5,067,474 Share of income (loss) after tax of JV 795,055 (5,161,713 ) Other income, net 22,977 28,621 Total other income (expense), net 3,986,042 (149,429 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,224,641 (28,929,432 ) INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT (496,646 ) 4,775,997 NET INCOME (LOSS) 3,727,995 (24,153,435 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation 7,465,240 1,791,816 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 11,193,235 $ (22,361,619 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC 50,643,423 47,732,388 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED 50,643,423 47,732,388 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ 0.07 $ (0.51 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.07 $ (0.51 )







KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)