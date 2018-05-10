

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer prices remained unchanged in April after falling in the previous month, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



Consumer prices showed no variations in April, following a 0.2 percent decrease in March.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 1.0 percent annually in April, while transport costs grew by 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent from March, when it increased by 1.5 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, increased 0.5 percent yearly in April, faster than March's 0.2 percent gain. Month-on-month, the HICP climbed 1.0 percent.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up to 20.8 percent in February from 20.7 percent in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 22.6 percent.



There were 978,072 unemployed people in February. The number of unemployed decreased by 102,296 from previous year and by 14,195 from January.



