

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Magna International Inc. (MG.TO, MGA) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company now expects: net income to Magna of $2.4 - $2.6 billion (prior guidance was $2.3 - $2.5 billion), and total sales in the range of $40.9 - $43.1 billion (prior guidance was $39.3 - $41.5 billion).



The company recorded sales of $10.79 billion for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 21% over the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 20% to $1.84 compared to $1.53 for the first quarter of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX