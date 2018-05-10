

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $620 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $716 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $899 million or $1.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $6.14 billion from $5.73 billion last year.



Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $899 Mln. vs. $726 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.28 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q1): $6.14 Bln vs. $5.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55 to $4.85



