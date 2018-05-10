Yakult Celebrates the 'Science of You' With Free Sports and Wellness Activities

LONDON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This summer, Yakult is giving everyone the chance to enjoy a wide range of activities that are rewarding for both body and mind, in a campaign created to celebrate the ScienceOfYou. Every promotional pack of Yakult and Yakult Light offers a free sports and wellness session.

Various activities are up for grabs at over 3,000 venues, including tennis, swimming, golf lessons, personal trainer sessions or a three months subscription to the Mindfulness App Premium meditation service.

Those in search of more special ways of boosting their body and mind can enjoy out of the ordinary experiences such as trampolining, Disco Yoga (think glitter and David Bowie) or outdoor boot camps with British Military Fitness.

Everyone can celebrate the ScienceOfYou with a free sports and wellbeing session by sharing their experience with friends and family using the campaign hashtag.

Reshma Patel, Marketing Manager at Yakult UK & Ireland, said, "Yakult has a long heritage and there is an amazing amount of science behind our iconic little bottle. We have always developed projects and initiatives to help people discover what gives them a sense of wellbeing and helps them to enjoy life every day, and that is exactly the purpose of the ScienceOfYou campaign!"

To enjoy a free sports and wellness session, all customers have to do is visit http://www.yakultactivities.com to register their details and enter their promotional code. From there, they will be able to browse through independent studios, pools and gyms in their local area, download their voucher and simply present it at their chosen venue to claim their reward.*

The campaign is running from 1stMay 2018 until 31stJuly 2018, but customers who register within the promotional period can still download vouchers until 30th of September, with vouchers still being accepted at venues until 3rd of December 2018. There will be 2.5 million promotional packs of Yakult and Yakult Light available in all major supermarkets and independents across the UK and Ireland.

