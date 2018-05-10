Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market sizing engagement study on the foot care products industry. A leading foot care products manufacturer wanted to assess market opportunities for its products in various geographical areas, which involved sizing and forecasting the growth prospects of the foot care products market.

According to the market sizing engagement experts at Infiniti,"Alterations in lifestyle and developing fashion trends have contributed to the demand for foot care products across various geographies."

Foot care products include bandages, braces, creams, and insoles. Such a wide range of products manufactured by this industrial sector protects it from weakness and demand shifts. But the growing competition in the foot care products manufacturing market space is likely to reverse the growth trend in average industry profit margins in the upcoming years, due to the pressures of price competition and augmented spending on labor to follow new product developments. The increase in the number of bacterial infections and diabetic patients are the other factors that are driving the growth of the global foot care products market.

The market sizing engagement solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to measure market opportunities for their products in various geographical segments. The client was able to analyze and understand the current trends in the foot care products market.

This market sizing engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain an accurate understanding of the market size

Determine the potential revenue that could be generated by their organization

This market sizing engagement solution provided predictive insights on:

Breaking down their revenue and product trends into geographic components

Identifying a scalable approach to discover new market opportunities

