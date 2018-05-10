Lithium-Air Batteries Market Manufacturers Analysis, Marketing Strategies and Their Impact on Global Industry: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Lithium-Air Batteries Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. A battery comprising lithium anode electrochemically coupled to atmospheric oxygen through an air cathode is referred to a lithium-air battery. These batteries oxidize lithium at anode and reduce oxygen at cathode, which ultimately produces a current. The distinguishing features of these batteries drawing the attention of electric vehicle companies include their low weight and high capacity.

The factors that propel the growth of the Lithium-Air Batteries Market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, technological innovations, growing research & development activities and wide range of applications. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as lack of efficacy. Lithium-Air Batteries Market is classified based on type, application, distribution channel and geography.

Lithium-Air Batteries Market is segmented by type as conventional lithium air batteries, Nano lithium air batteries and others. Lithium-Air Batteries Market is classified on the basis of application as electronics, grid backup, electric cars and others. Lithium-Air Batteries Market is classified based on distribution channel as specialty stores, online stores and others. Lithium-Air Batteries Market is classified by geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia& New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Lithium-Air Batteries Market include Poly Plus Battery Company, Mullen Technologies Inc., and Lithium Air Industries.

This report studies Lithium-Air Batteries in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Mullen Technologies, Inc.

• PolyPlus Battery Company

By types, the market can be split into

• Nano Lithium Air Battery

• Ordinary lithium-air battery

• Type III

By Application, the market can be split into

• Vehicles

• Grid backup

• Application 3

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Japan

• India

