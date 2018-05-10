

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices decreased for the first time in nine months in April, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index fell 0.4 percent year-over-year in April, reversing a 0.2 percent increase in March.



Transport costs declined 4.0 percent annually in April and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped by 2.0 percent. Meanwhile, utility costs grew 4.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices slid 0.2 from March, when it increased by 0.3 percent.



The EU measure of inflation or HICP, edged down 0.1 percent in April after a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX