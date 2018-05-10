

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) posted an updated management presentation for investors. The company said in the presentation that it expects focused on analytical expertise and the continuous refinement of its credit methodologies to provide predictive, predictable and transparent ratings.



Moody's affirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2018 in the range of $7.20 to $7.40 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.65 to $7.85 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.77 per share for 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenues for fiscal 2018 are also still expected to increase in the low-double-digit percent range.



