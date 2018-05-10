

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kelly Services (KELYB) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $29.1 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $12.2 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $12.7 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.37 billion from $1.29 billion last year.



Kelly Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $12.7 Mln. vs. $13.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.32 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX