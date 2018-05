LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's foreign trade deficit increased in March from a year ago, as exports fell and imports rose, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.21 billion in March from EUR 0.9 billion in the corresponding month last year. In February, the shortfall was EUR 991 million.



In nominal terms, exports decreased 5.7 percent year-over-year in March, while imports edged up by 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX