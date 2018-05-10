Clinipace Worldwide, a global full-service clinical research organization (CRO), has announced the appointment of Charlene Dark as vice president, global clinical analytics. In her role, Dark will be responsible for operational and commercial delivery of Clinipace's data management, biostatistics and statistical programming functions.

Dark is a well-known subject matter expert and innovator in data-driven operations management. She brings nearly 25 years of experience building successful analytics operations to Clinipace. Most recently, Dark worked on IQVIA's Infosario platform. Previously, she led various data management groups in her roles at Omnicare Clinical Research, i3 and PPD.

"I chose to join Clinipace because the leadership team is committed to putting the company at the forefront of innovative, client centric delivery. The company is making the right investments in the right places," said Dark. "We are well-equipped to develop cutting-edge, global, integrated clinical analytics solutions and deliver excellence to our clients."

"The industry is moving to an evidence-based, data-driven way of working," said Jason Monteleone, Clinipace CEO. "Charlene's commitment to maximizing our technology investments and our agile, risk-based approach to building data management teams will help our clients access opportunities and innovations they cannot with other clinical research organizations. With her expertise, we will continue to reveal our capabilities as a leading midsized CRO."

About Clinipace Worldwide

Clinipace Worldwide, a global full-service clinical research organization (CRO), helps to advance trials and deliver successful stakeholder and patient outcomes. The company leverages extensive therapeutic knowledge and clinical trial expertise to support life science firms in achieving their most important goals. Clinipace has completed more than 1,500 clinical trials and 1,500 regulatory and statistical consulting projects and operates in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more, visit www.clinipace.com.

