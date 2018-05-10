Acorn Income Fund - Correction re Notice of Class Meeting

Acorn Income Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 34778)

Correction re Notice of Class Meeting

10 May 2018

Notice was given on 24 April 2018 that a Class Meeting of holders of ZDP Shares (the "ZDP Class Meeting") of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, Channel Islands on 20 August 2018 at 11.00am.

A copy of the Notice of the ZDP Class Meeting was distributed with the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2017 and was correct. However, the Form of Proxy for the ZDP Class Meeting included within the distribution contained a typographical error and referred to Resolution 6:

"THAT the holders of the ZDP Shares hereby sanction and consent to the passing and carrying into effect, as an ordinary resolution of the Company, of Resolution 6 contained in the notice of annual general meeting of the Company dated 24 April 2018 and any variation or abrogation and/or deemed variation or abrogation of the rights attached to the ZDP Shares which will, or may, result from the passing and carrying into effect of such resolution."

When it should have referred to Resolution 8:

THAT the holders of the ZDP Shares hereby sanction and consent to the passing and carrying into effect, as an ordinary resolution of the Company, of Resolution 8 contained in the notice of annual general meeting of the Company dated 24 April 2018 and any variation or abrogation and/or deemed variation or abrogation of the rights attached to the ZDP Shares which will, or may, result from the passing and carrying into effect of such resolution.

It is hereby announced that any Forms of Proxy received which refer to Resolution 6 will be considered to refer to Resolution 8 as is correct and as was referred to in the Notice of Class Meeting included in the Financial Statements for the year to 31 December 2017.

Enquiries:

Numis Securities Limited

Nathan Brown, Corporate Broking and Advisory

Tel. +44 (0) 20 7260 1426

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001