

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK economy expanded 0.1 percent in the three months to April, the same pace as in the quarter to March, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said Thursday.



'Whilst an obvious reason for this weakness was the severe weather in March that caused disruption, particularly to the construction sector, there are indications of a broader slowdown in activity as, for example, manufacturing growth has remained weak so far this year,' NIESR Senior Economist Rebecca Piggott said.



'As we would expect, the unseasonably cold weather provided a small offset in the form of an increase in energy supply.'



The latest estimate, as well as official national accounts data, should be treated with caution if previous severe weather episodes serve as a guide, Piggott warned.



The economist cited the final quarter of 2010 as an example, when the UK experienced a prolonged period of extreme cold weather and the ONS initially estimated that GDP shrunk by 0.5 per cent. However, subsequent data revisions indicated an expansion of 0.1 per cent over that period.



The NIESR's quarterly forecast, released this month, projected GDP growth of 1.4 percent for this year and 1.7 percent for 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX