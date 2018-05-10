Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

PHILADELPHIA -- NRG Awards Red Paw Emergency Relief Team a $100K Donation through NRG Gives Program Source: NRG

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. -- Cigna Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for Fourth Consecutive Year Source: Cigna Corporation

DANBURY, Conn. -- Praxair Named Top 20 of Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018 Source: Praxair, Inc.

NEW YORK -- PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens List Source: PVH Corp.

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Rally Cycling Team Rides "Inspired Bicycles" by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation Source: UnitedHealthcare

CLEVELAND -- Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine Source: Eaton

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- Hasbro Ranks No. 5 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List Source: Hasbro, Inc.

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion Feeds Donates More than 200,000 Meals to Jump-Start Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive in the Carolinas, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia Source: Food Lion

NEW YORK -- Competition Now Open for Seventh Annual IRRC Institute Research Award That Examines Interaction Between the Real Economy and Investing Source: IRRC Institute

YORK, Pa. -- UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids Source: UnitedHealthcare

DENVER -- Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver Source: UnitedHealthcare

SALISBURY, N.C. -- CORRECTING and REPLACING Food Lion Hosts Third Annual "The Feedy's" Awards to Honor Local Food Banks and Associates Committed to Hunger Relief Source: Food Lion

FORT TOTTEN, N.D. -- Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota Source: United Health Foundation

SEATTLE -- Walgreens Expands "ItEndsWithUs" Campaign to Educate Seattle Teens on Opioid Awareness Source: Walgreens

