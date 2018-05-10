Home safety products firm Sprue Aegis announced on Thursday that its subsidiary Sprue Safety Products has terminated all agreements with BRK Brands and associated parties following an alleged contract breach by Sprue. BRK announced its intention to terminate the agreements earlier this year after it alleged a breach of terms by Sprue Aegis involving the use of BRK trademarks was "not curable". The termination of the agreements with BRK Brands, BRK Brands Europe Limited, Jarden LLC and Detector ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...