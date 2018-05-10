Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2018) - BlocPlay Entertainment (CSE: PLAY) ("BlocPlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary TokenPlay has entered into a Strategic Partnership with California based iCONECT to a develop a content centralized developer portal for the TokenPlay platform which will display player statistics, usage data, and sales metrics, as part of a modern developer portal utilizing licensed technology from iCONECT.

iCONECT's unique tile dashboard technology, already in use worldwide by fortune 500 companies will give TokenPlay developers & publishers the ability to easily see game status and user metrics through the iVIEW charts and graphs functionality which will create a simple and intuitive way to communicate vast amounts of data in a glance regarding a developer or publisher's title.

Vince McMullin, Chief Technology Officer of the Company, said: "We are very excited to be working with iCONECT to develop a modern developer dashboard based around iCONECT's industry strength iVIEW technology. By providing easy access to data related to gaming on blockchain we fully support open transparency on consumer metrics to developers. Game developers and publishers on our TokenPlay platform will benefit tremendously from having the ability easily access, manage, and customize their developer portal for each of their game titles."

TokenPlay will be working with iCONECT to solve current accessibility and security issues in the online gaming industry and are creating a development roadmap based on enhancements to the core iCONECT platform.

"Using this technology to bring transparency to the online gaming industry is a natural fit. Re-viewing through our secure tile-based portal gives developers the confidence that their intellectual property is protected yet available as they work toward meeting their release schedules." said Ian Campbell, CEO of iCONECT.

About BlocPlay Entertainment

BlocPlay Entertainment is the world's first peer-to-peer, de-centralized digital entertainment company. Supporting video gamers, developers, and content creators - worldwide. Each day billions of consumers worldwide enjoy digital entertainment products. BlocPlay Entertainment plans to deliver a fully transparent distribution, publishing, and marketing platform for videogames and eSports events through our innovative tokenization system known as Token Play. BlocPlay Entertainment develops in-house entertainment technologies including video games and services.

About TokenPlay

Token is a technology company involved in the developing a peer-to-peer, decentralized video games distribution app, which will seek to provide a platform for the exchange of in-game currencies and tokens.

About iCONECT

iCONECT's award winning proprietary cloud technology has empowered Fortune Global 500 corporations across any industry to create a secure central repository enabling worldwide access to organize and analyze billions of confidential documents through a visually rich and intuitive web-based interface, since 1999. iCONECT software has been selected for use in some of the world's largest high-profile projects: ENRON, BP-Oilspill, NASA-Columbia Return to Flight, FDIC-900+ Banking Investigations and most recently the creation of a public access archive for the 30,000 JFK document and audio files released by the FBI. iCONECT was recently named one of the '50 Most Valuable Brands of the Year 2017' by Silicon Review.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Gill

Blocplay Entertainment Inc.

Tel: 416-722-1166

Email: jgill@stompybot.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, failure to enter into a definitive agreement and complete the Acquisition, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Blocplay Entertainment Inc.