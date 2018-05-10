

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported that its traffic, capacity and load factor increased in the month of April 2018 from the prior-year period.



The airline said its April traffic increased 5.7 percent to 4.30 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 4.07 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



The airline flew 5.02 billion available seat miles or ASMs in April, representing a capacity increase of 5.3 percent as compared to the prior-year period when it flew 4.77 billion ASMs.



Load factor for the month was 85.7 percent, an increase of 0.4 points from 85.3 percent in April 2017.



JetBlue's preliminary completion factor was 98.7 percent and its on-time performance was 67.6 percent in April 2018.



Looking ahead, JetBlue continues to expect second-quarter revenue per available seat mile or RASM to range between (3.0) percent and 0.0 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017.



This includes a 2.5 point headwind from holiday placement, as well as a 1.25 point headwind from completion factor and co-brand incentive payments previously disclosed for the second quarter of 2017.



