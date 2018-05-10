The Pixel Honoured with Magento Spirit of Excellence Award at Imagine 2018

BRISTOL, England, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ecommerce and Magento development agency, The Pixel, has received the Spirit of Excellence Award at the annual Magento Imagine conference. Renowned as one of the ecommerce industry's top events, Imagine brings together industry leaders who are paving the way for the future of B2C and B2C commerce. The Spirit of Excellence Award recognises the leading solution and technology partners that have delivered the greatest impact to the commerce industry over the past year.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689670/The_Pixel_Award.jpg )



The Pixel was recognised for its outstanding performance in quality and customer satisfaction, thought leadership and innovation, and promotion of the Magento ecosystem. The Pixel partnered with Magento in 2008 to scale and enhance the digital shopping experience for millions of online shoppers. Since then the company has established itself as one of the leading Magento developers in the UK, with a portfolio including clients JoJo Maman Bébé, Cycle Republic, Calor Gas, Science In Sport (SiS) and Bulk Powders.

"We're honoured to receive this highly prestigious award that demonstrates our company's deep knowledge and commitment to Magento, our success in adhering to best practices, and achievements in customer satisfaction," said Stephen Leyton, Managing Director at The Pixel.

"Our global ecosystem of partners is the backbone of Magento and help us to provide the technology and solutions that empower thousands of merchants to deliver unparalleled experiences," said Mark Lavelle, CEO at Magento Commerce. "Their commitment to innovation has taken the platform to new heights, and helped our joint customers drive growth, new business opportunities and connections with their customers. We are proud to honour their ingenuity and excellence."

The award was presented at the eighth annual Magento Imagine conference, which brings together more than 3,000 ecommerce experts from over 50 countries for three days of inspiration, knowledge sharing, industry insights, and customer panels. Participants can also explore the latest Magento product offerings that are transforming the digital commerce space.

About The Pixel:

The Pixel, established in 2001, is one of the UK's leading Magento Enterprise Solution Partners providing design, development, hosting and support for ecommerce businesses. http://www.thepixel.com

About Magento Commerce:

Magento Commerce is the leading provider of cloud commerce innovation to merchants and brands across B2C and B2B industries, with more than $155 billion in gross merchandise volume transacted on the platform annually. http://www.magento.com