Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation on Behalf of Freshpet, Inc. Shareholders (FRPT)

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has commenced an investigation of Freshpet, Inc. ("Freshpet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRPT) on behalf of stockholders. The investigation concerns Freshpet and its directors' and officers' potential violations of state and federal laws.

On November 11, 2015, Freshpet issued a press release reporting its third quarter 2015 financial and operational results. Therein the Company's Chief Executive Officer disclosed that Freshpet had "experienced lower than expected Freshpet Fridge growth," and that the Company's gross margin had been "negatively affected by manufacturing inefficiencies from new product innovation and the near-term cost of adjusting processes on … primary products." Following this news, shares of the Company's stock declined nearly 25%.

In 2016, a lawsuit was filed in federal court against Freshpet and certain of the Company's executive officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws. Among other things, the lawsuit alleged that the defendants misled investors about Freshpet's growth potential by failing to disclose material information about: (i) the Company's ability to expand in retail locations; (ii) difficulties producing Freshpet's baked product line; and (iii) production problems with Freshpet's shredded product line. On January 9, 2018, the federal court denied defendants' motion to dismiss the consolidated complaint in that action, thus permitting litigation to proceed against the Company and certain defendants.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Freshpet's other executive officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders in connection with the above.

Freshpet stockholders who purchased their shares prior to April 1, 2015 are encouraged to contact attorney D. Seamus Kaskela toll-free at (888) 715 - 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal options. Additional information about this investigation may also be found at www.kaskelalaw.com/freshpet.

